Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office yellow weather warning is in place across Wales

Heavy thundery showers have been forecast across Wales, with predictions that up to 30 mm of rain could fall within an hour.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning was in place between 12:00 and 20:00 BST.

Forecasters said there was a risk of flooding with short term loss of power due to lightning strikes possible.

They warned of poor driving conditions and a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.