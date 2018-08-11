Image copyright IWM (IWM FLM 2340) Image caption The Dambusters mission saw "bouncing bombs" target dams in Germany 75 years ago

A museum in an area with strong links to the Dambusters mission during World War Two will receive a special donation from the London Mint on Saturday.

Porthcawl Museum, in Bridgend county, will get replicas of blueprints, photos, maps, plans and other documents that once briefed Squadron 617 for the historic mission.

It saw "bouncing bombs" target dams in Germany on 16 May 1943.

Eight planes were lost and 53 men died in raids immortalised by the 1955 film.

Fourteen of the 16 aircraft involved in the mission involved crew who had trained at RAF Saint Athan, in the Vale of Glamorgan, and RAF Stormy Down, near Pyle, Bridgend.

The event will be attended by Belinda Brown whose second cousin Gordon Yeo, an RAF gunner from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, was one of the heroes of the Dambusters raid.

A memorial to Sgt Yeo's bomber crew was unveiled in northern Holland, in May.

The donation from London Mint will be displayed at Porthcawl Museum, together with a commemorative coin struck to mark the 75th anniversary.

Image copyright Yeo family Image caption Sgt Gordon Yeo and his grave at Bergen cemetery