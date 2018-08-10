Image copyright DWP Image caption The new development would cover two separate, adjacent sites at Treforest Industrial Estate

Plans for a Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) headquarters in Rhondda Cynon Taff have been recommended for approval.

Construction of the 12,000 sq m (3-acre) office on Treforest Industrial Estate is expected to create at least 1,500 jobs.

The new site could open in 2021, housing the DWP's back office and benefit processing operations.

A report said it would provide a "positive economic boost" to the area.

The Rhondda Cynon Taff Council report will be considered by the authority's planning committee on August 16.

When the plans were first announced in May, the DWP said offices would close in Cardiff, Newport, Merthyr Tydfil, Cwmbran and Caerphilly.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union claimed it would be "devastating" for many affected staff facing longer journeys to work.

Natural Resources Wales said it had concerns over flooding at the new site, and said permission should only be granted if the risks and consequences could be managed to "an acceptable level".