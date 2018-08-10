Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Gary Dickson "became irate" after his clothes were sprayed with grit, a court heard

A man started a barn fire that killed 13 calves as an act of revenge on a road-gritting farmer, a court heard.

Gary Dickson, 48, formerly of Llanfair TH near Abergele, was jailed for four years and three months at Mold Crown Court after admitting arson.

The farmer was on his tractor gritting snowy village roads in December when Dickson, on foot after sledging, made it difficult to pass, the court heard.

Grit was sprayed on his clothes and shoes and he "became irate".

A few hours later Dickson found the tractor with hay nearby and started the blaze, which caused £250,000 of damage.

The prosecution said 36 calves were saved.

Judge David Hale described it as a "petty dispute".