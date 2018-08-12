Image caption Heather Small appeared in the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing 10 years ago

A free festival featuring some stars from the 1970s, 80s and 90s is taking place in Denbighshire.

Heather Small, the voice of M People, will be performing at the event in Rhyl, which also features acts such as Showaddywaddy.

The festival at Rhyl Events Arena is organised by Denbighshire council and runs from 12:00 to 18:00 BST.

"Events like this help the community come together and celebrate," said councillor Bobby Feeley.