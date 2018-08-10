Man hit by car in Flint dies weeks later
- 10 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Flintshire.
The unnamed pedestrian was hit by a Ford C-Max on Ffordd Llewellyn in Flint just after 20:10 BST on 25 July.
He was taken by ambulance for treatment at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd at Bodelwyddan in Denbighshire but died earlier on Thursday.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to come forward.