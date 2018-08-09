Wales

Seal pup Aye-Aye found abandoned on Abereiddy beach

  • 9 August 2018
Rescued seal Image copyright RSPCA
Image caption Aye-Aye is now recovering at a centre in Taunton

An abandoned seal pup has been rescued from a Pembrokeshire beach - the first to be found this season.

RSPCA Cymru said it was "unusually early", with the seal season usually starting in mid-September.

The pup found on Abereiddy beach was named Aye-Aye, a type of lemur, after it was decided to name rescued seals this year after rare wildlife species.

In 2017-18, more then 100 seals were rescued from west Wales, with the charity braced for another busy year.

Aye-Aye, a female that was very nasally congested and thin for her age, was taken to the RSPCA's specialist centre in Taunton for rehabilitation.

RSPCA Cymru's Ellie West said if anyone spots a seal pup on a beach to keep a safe distance and monitor it for 24 hours to see if the mother returns.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites