Image caption While public bodies said moves were being made to cut back on throwaway habits, the number of single-use water and coffee cups has risen

The "Blue Planet effect" seemed to energise the country to reduce a throwaway culture.

But while hospitals and councils are doing more to go green, figures suggest that over the last five years the use of disposable cups has risen.

At least 55 million single-use cups have been bought by the public sector in Wales since 2013, at a cost of around £1.7m.

The environment minister said action must be taken.

Twenty-seven out of 57 public sector organisations in Wales, such as hospitals and councils, told BBC Wales how many single-use paper and plastic cups they had bought over the previous five years.

These figures pointed to an overall rise of more than 10% between 2013 and 2018.

It is estimated around 600 million throwaway cups in total were used in Wales over the same period.

More than 99.75% of used cups in the UK do not get recycled.

Blackwood-based Seda UK is one of the UK's leading manufacturers of paper cups.

Paul Synott, the managing director of Seda and a spokesman for the Paper Cup Alliance, said governments should make it easier for people to recycle them.

"Coffee can be an impulse purchase, people consume it on the go, but if you don't have your cup with you how can you consume...Those cups then need to be captured and recycled," he said.

The Welsh assembly told BBC Wales it saw a 20% rise over the last five years in the number of disposable cups it bought.

But the body said it would be switching away from single-use plastic cups in September and use compostable and recyclable cups instead.

The Welsh Government did not provide figures for how many disposable cups it had bought.

Image caption People recycling paper cups in Swansea

The environment minister Hannah Blythyn said: "It is very important for the Welsh Government that we get our own house in order which is why our offices will be single-use plastics free by 2021."

BBC Wales, which said it could only provide information for the last four years, purchased 48,000 throwaway cups since 2014.

It said the use of plastic cups would be scrapped by the end of this year.

A number of councils in Wales are considering becoming plastic free following a rise in concern about the impact of plastic pollution on our oceans, following the airing of BBC documentary Blue Planet II.

Currently in Wales, some councils accept paper cups and other "beverage cartons" such as juice boxes in kerbside recycling, or they can be taken to 41 recycling depots across the country.

Thomas Williams, a recycling officer for Swansea Council, said despite an advertising campaign many people in the city still did not know that their cups can be recycled.

"Previous to January people didn't have any option [but] to put their paper cups into black bags which means it gets buried in landfill," he said.

"We just ask people if they are able to perhaps save them up and bring them when they are at the site with other items."