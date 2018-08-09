Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Hammond was cleared last month of sexually touching a different patient

An osteopath who used a camera disguised as a pen to film sexual behaviour in his treatment room has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Hammond, 61, from Llangoed, Anglesey, pleaded guilty to committing voyeurism.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard the filming happened in Liverpool some time between January 2007 and December 2009, and it was found by an ex-partner.

Hammond received a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard the victim had not been identified and the incident was consensual.

Judge Huw Rees told him: "You have also showed a tendency to make current or former patients your partners, which shows lack of definition between your professional life and private life."

Last month a jury at a retrial in the same court cleared Hammond of sexually touching another female patient at his Anglesey clinic in May 2016.

Hammond has been suspended by the General Osteopathic Council ahead of a disciplinary inquiry.