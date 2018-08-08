Wales

Shrewsbury couple who went missing in Wales are found safe

  • 8 August 2018
Roy and Linda Reeve Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption South Wales Police had appealed for information about Roy and Linda Reeve

A couple in their 60s who were missing have been found.

Roy, 61, and Linda Reeve, 63, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, were reporting missing by relatives in Porthcawl, Wales, on 2 August.

South Wales Police launched an appeal to find the pair, one of whom uses a wheelchair, after they had been missing for more than a week.

Officers said they made contact with them and confirmed they were safe and well.

