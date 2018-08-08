Image copyright Sou Image caption Damian John Hill, 39, died from his injuries in hospital

A CCTV image of two men police want to speak to in connection with the death of a 39-year-old man has been released.

Damian John Hill died in hospital after being attacked in Oakfield Street, Roath, Cardiff, at about 02:10 BST on 27 May.

Kalib Steven Facey, 19, and Philomena McDonagh, 33, have been charged with murder and are awaiting trial.

Det Insp Matt Powell said the men in the CCTV picture walked through Oakfield Street shortly after assault.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police want to speak with the two men in the photograph, and are searching for the orange bike

"We believe they may have seen what happened or those who were involved, and may be able to help our investigation," he said.

"If you are one of these men, or you recognise them, please contact us as soon as possible."

Police are also appealing for information about an orange GT mountain bike, which is seen on CCTV in the area.