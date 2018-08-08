CCTV appeal after Roath street attack death
A CCTV image of two men police want to speak to in connection with the death of a 39-year-old man has been released.
Damian John Hill died in hospital after being attacked in Oakfield Street, Roath, Cardiff, at about 02:10 BST on 27 May.
Kalib Steven Facey, 19, and Philomena McDonagh, 33, have been charged with murder and are awaiting trial.
Det Insp Matt Powell said the men in the CCTV picture walked through Oakfield Street shortly after assault.
"We believe they may have seen what happened or those who were involved, and may be able to help our investigation," he said.
"If you are one of these men, or you recognise them, please contact us as soon as possible."
Police are also appealing for information about an orange GT mountain bike, which is seen on CCTV in the area.