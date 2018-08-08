Image copyright Family photo Image caption Family of Megan Nicholls paid care fees for 10 years before being approved for NHS funding

Hundreds of families will get a cash payment after being kept waiting for a decision on whether they incorrectly paid for care of relatives.

A total of 322 families will get a £125 one-off payment after a ruling by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

It follows excessive delays in handling claims for continuing healthcare funding to be repaid.

Powys Teaching Health Board apologised "unreservedly" to people left waiting for their claims to be determined.

Ombudsman Nick Bennett's report found hundreds of people who paid fees between April 2003 and July 2013 were still waiting for assessments to determine whether they were due a reimbursement.

Continuing healthcare is funded by the NHS for people outside of hospital who have ongoing health needs - regardless of their financial circumstances or where it was provided.

Powys health board runs a pan-Wales scheme dealing with claims from families who believe their loved ones' care - sometimes costing hundreds of thousands of pounds - should have been funded in this way as their relatives' primary need was for health and not social care.

Retrospective reviews have already resulted in thousands of families being reimbursed millions of pounds.

In June 2014, the Welsh Government issued guidance stating no claim should take more than two years to be processed.

Image caption Ombudsman Nick Bennett said Welsh Government guidance had not been complied with

In his ruling on complaints from three applicants who have been waiting more than three years, Mr Bennett said: "Frustratingly, this is a case of justice delayed, justice denied."

He added that while there were a large number of claims, families had been left with "a great deal of uncertainty".

Solicitor at Hugh James, Lisa Morgan, who represented two complainants, said: "It's alarming that so many people have incorrectly paid up to hundreds of thousands of pounds for healthcare costs."

Powys health board fully accepted the ombudsman's recommendations and said it had "already begun to take action to address these".

Mr Bennett recommended that anyone whose claim had been waiting for two years and not been reviewed by September 2017 should also receive £125.

Family's 'unacceptable wait'

Stephen Nicholls, who filed a claim five years ago in respect of care fees paid for his late mother, Megan Nicholls, was one of the three complainants in the report.

Mrs Nicholls, who suffered from Parkinson's disease and a form of dementia, was admitted to a Cardiff care home in 2003 and lived there until her death in 2015 at the age of 87.

She was approved for NHS-funded continuing care in 2013 after 10 years of paying full care costs.

Her son Stephen Nicholls then applied for retrospective NHS funding from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Mr Nicholls, from Penylan, called his five-year wait "unacceptable," adding: "It's so disappointing that my mum died before a conclusion could be reached and in an ideal world we wouldn't have had this distress towards the end of her life."