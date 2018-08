A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers captured sunsets and the International Space Station.

Image copyright Beryl Bradley Image caption Beryl Bradley managed to capture a beautiful sunset over the River Nevern estuary in Pembrokeshire

Image copyright Dwayne Jones Image caption Dwayne Jones photographed the International Space Station from his vantage point overlooking the beach at Rhossili on Gower

Image copyright Bryan Dillon Image caption Bryan Dillon got a dazzling view of the Milky Way over Snowdon while camping

Image copyright Lydia Rayson Image caption Lydia Rayson captured her dog Smidge spectacularly missing the ball on Aberavon beach

Image copyright Tim Scanlan Image caption Sunset at the old wharf at Morfa beach in Conwy was captured by Tim Scanlan

Image copyright Ashley Williams Image caption This fishing boat waiting for the tide to come in near Crofty in Swansea was captured by Ashley Williams

Image copyright Peter Ashley Image caption Peter Ashley photographed Parc Cwm Darran lake dressed in green in Caerphilly

Image copyright Douglas Clayton Image caption Douglas Clayton got an amazing view of a sunset over the Dee Bridge while walking along the banks of the river

Image copyright Francis McClave Image caption Francis McClave reflects on the view for our pic of the day at Harlech beach

Image copyright Liz Allen Image caption Liz Allen captured clear skies and calm waters at Mwnt beach in Ceredigion

Image copyright Maria Newbold Image caption Maria Newbold photographed this Aberaeron street view in all its vibrant colour

Image copyright Sian Morgan Image caption Gwen, Mari, Menna, Mia, Trish, Sharon and Lili the dog treading Devils Bridge at Worms Head, sent in by Sian Morgan

Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.