The appearance of a giant green bike has begun the countdown to one of the most prestigious road races in the UK beginning in Carmarthenshire.

The 8m (26ft) statue was unveiled at Carmarthen's county hall ahead of the Tour of Britain on 2 September.

During stage one, riders travel from Pembrey Country Park to Llandovery.

The sculpture has been created by the same company that made the "ball in the wall" at Cardiff Castle during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Thousands of people are set to line the streets to catch the riders - with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas a possible entrant.

The giant bike will stay at county hall until September when it will be moved to its permanent home at the newly opened National Closed Road Circuit in Pembrey Country Park.

Image caption Cardiff Castle's "ball in the wall" was created by the same firm that is behind the giant bike

"We wanted to do something special to mark this special event and provide a focal point for families who are as excited as we are to welcome the tour," said executive member for sport Peter Hughes Griffiths.

"The cyclists will be racing over Towy Bridge right in front of county hall as part of the race, so this will be a great sight for them and everyone watching the live television coverage.