Firefighters are dealing with the last remaining hotspots and damping down the scene of a mountain blaze which raged for four weeks.

The fire on Llantysilio mountain, Denbighshire, started on 11 July and at its height had 60 firefighters tackling it.

The Horseshoe Pass which was closed due to the fire has re-opened.

Two fire engines remain at the scene. The fire is now 'predominantly out' but some hotspots remain.

The incident command unit and environmental protection unit are also still at the mountain.

Fires have burned around Wales during the heatwave, including one on Twmbarlwm mountain in Caerphilly county, which caused damage to woodland the size of 250 rugby pitches.