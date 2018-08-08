Image caption The so-called Evo-Triangle links Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion near Denbigh Moors

Three men have pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after dashcam footage of them racing appeared online.

Lewis Gething, 22, Jak Kitchener and Alexander Smith, both 21, reached speeds of more than 100 mph in north Wales on 17 June last year.

Kitchener posted the film from the A543 and B5401, dubbed the Evo Triangle.

Gething, of Connah's Quay, Kitchener, of Blackburn, Lancashire, and Smith, of Oswestry, Shropshire, will be sentenced at Mold Crown Court at a later date.