Image copyright Owens family Image caption Mr Owens woke from a coma on 11 February, four weeks after the attack

Five men have been jailed after admitting their part in an attack which left a university student in a coma for four weeks.

Ifan Owens, 20, from Cardiff, was attacked and found unconscious on High Street, Aberystwyth, on 14 January.

Billy Valentine pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing and was jailed for seven and a half years.

Four other men were also jailed at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Owens, a second-year criminology student at Aberystwyth University, was initially taken to Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth but was later transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The sports fan, who plays football and rugby for the students' union, woke from his coma four weeks after the attack on 11 February.

David Robert Lloyd, 25, was jailed for three years and eight months; Lee Andersen, 20, received a 25-month jail term; and both Andrew Raymond John Scott, 23, and Michael Jones, 24, received 30-month sentences.

They had previously denied causing grievous bodily harm but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of violent disorder during a hearing on 1 August.