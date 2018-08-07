Image caption Mark Bishop pleaded guilty to three offences at Cardiff Crown Court

A manager in the youth offending service has been sentenced for possessing images of child sex abuse.

Mark Bishop, 39, who works for Vale of Glamorgan Council, admitted three counts of possessing indecent images.

It is understood the offences did not involve any children connected with his work.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Cardiff Crown Court.

Bishop, from Cardiff, committed the offences between January and March.

He was also placed under a sexual harm prevention order for five years and and must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

After the hearing, a council spokesman said: "As soon as we became aware of the allegations, immediate action was taken. Further action will now be considered following the outcome of the court case."

It did not confirm if Bishop still worked for the council.

The Youth Offending Service is described on the council's website as "working with young people aged between eight and 17 years who are offending or at risk of offending and the victims of their crime".