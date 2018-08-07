Image copyright Google Image caption The air ambulance landed after the attack on Gelli Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked in Pentre.

The victim, 29, was airlifted to hospital after being attacked on Gelli Road, Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at 16:15 BST on Monday.

Police said a man, 33, has been arrested in connection with the attack which is being treated as attempted murder.

Armed officers attended and there have been extra patrols to reassure locals.

The woman is now in a stable condition in hospital, according to South Wales Police.