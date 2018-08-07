Image copyright Google Image caption Caffi Contesa has been in business since 2009

A council has been criticised after calling the police in a dispute over a cafe's table and chairs.

Conwy Council asked for officers to attend while furniture was removed from outside Contessa Cafe in Llanrwst.

The council said it had responded to a complaint the seating was obstructing wheelchair users, and officers ensured "there was no breach of the peace".

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones called it a "waste of police time" on Twitter.

Anna and Elfyn Edwards, who have owned the cafe in Ancaster Square for nine years, believed they had a verbal agreement from the council to place three tables, with chairs, outside their business and felt the presence of police officers was "intimidating".

In a statement, the couple criticised the authority's "heavy handed approach" on Friday.

They said they now intend to apply for official permits.

A Conwy Council spokeswoman said the authority had been granted "a removal and disposal order" by magistrates, and staff had called into Llanrwst police station to let officers know "in case there was a report that items were being stolen".

"They also asked that if officers were able to, could they pass by to make sure there was no breach of the peace," the spokeswoman said.

"Police officers on their way to another job stopped at the cafe and watched as the items were removed.

"The police officers did not assist, but made sure that there was no breach of the peace."