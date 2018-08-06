Woman airlifted to hospital after assault in Pentre
6 August 2018
A woman in her 20s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after she was assaulted, police have said.
South Wales Police are investigating the assault, which happened at Gelli, Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taff at 16:15 BST.
Armed police were deployed as a precaution and Gelli Road remains closed, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact South Wales Police.