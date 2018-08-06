Elliots town murder: victim named as David Gaut
- 6 August 2018
Police have named a man who was found dead in Caerphilly county.
David Gaut, 54, was found at a flat in Long Row, in the Elliots Town area of New Tredegar on Saturday afternoon. Gwent Police officers are supporting his family.
Police on Sunday arrested three men on suspicion of murder, including two men from New Tredegar, who are aged 23 and 51, and a 47-year-old from Aberbargoed.
They remain in police custody.