'Amazing' dad Alex Davidson killed in A4232 Cardiff crash
- 6 August 2018
A 19-year-old man killed in a car and a lorry crash was an "amazing dad", his family said.
Alex Davidson, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, died along with Robert Bambridge, 24, and another man when their car crashed on the A4232 in Cardiff on Saturday.
The lorry driver was not seriously injured in the incident in the Llanedeyrn area at about 04:00 BST.
Mr Davidson, from Aberdare, was also described as a "happy and loving person" in a tribute by his family.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.