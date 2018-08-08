After "renewed concerns" an MP has launched a public consultation into low-flying military aircraft in south Meirionnydd, Gwynedd.

Residents have complained after noticing planes flying more frequently and at lower altitudes than usual.

People have described the noise as "heart stopping" leaving them disorientated afterwards.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) said the exercises were an "essential part of operational training".

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, started the public consultation after growing concerns from residents.

She said: "Constituents who live directly under the flight path of these military jets tell me of increased flying activity over the past few weeks."

Image caption The Machynlleth loop is a set of valleys, situated between Dolgellau in the north and Machynlleth in the south, used by jets

Some locals have expressed concerns over safety, claiming the low-flying planes distracted drivers.

Marian Rees, a resident of Tal-y-llyn, Gwynedd, has been campaigning against low-flying jets for 20 years.

She said: "In recent years the jets have got more powerful and so the noise is louder. You can feel it in your bones."

"They've banned it in Germany because it's harmful to people, why can't they do the same here?"

Roger Harris, a visitor to the Dyfi Valley area, recalled a time he heard the planes going over.

He said: "From nowhere there came this terrifying scream of a jet going across this narrow valley.

"It frightened the living daylights out of me. It was actually heart stopping and left me shaking and disorientated for a while."

Image copyright Isabel Turnbull Image caption The loop is one of three areas in the UK where pilots practise low-level flight

Alan Jones Evans, a councillor for Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd, said: "The noise can be incredibly frightening for young children and the elderly.

"It's a problem we've been brought up with, the noise seems to linger forever."

However, one resident living in the Dyfi Valley, Powys disagreed that it scared children, adding: "My two-year old grandson isn't bothered by them."

Image caption Residents have complained the flights have become more frequent in recent weeks

An MOD spokesperson said: "Low-flying training remains an essential part of operational training.

"The MOD takes its responsibilities to the public extremely seriously and endeavours to cause minimal disturbance."

The consultation is open until 28 September, after which Ms Saville Roberts hopes to present her findings to the MOD in October.