Image caption Gareth Price worked at the BBC from 1964 until 1990

Former BBC Wales controller Gareth Price, who worked at the corporation for 26 years, has died.

Mr Price was educated in Aberaeron, Ceredigion, and at University College of Wales, Aberystwyth, before becoming an assistant lecturer at Queen's University, Belfast.

He joined the BBC in 1964 and was controller of its Welsh services from 1986 until 1990.

During his career, the BBC launched Radio Cymru and Radio Wales.

After joining the BBC he spent 10 years as a producer before joining the management team as head of programmes and controller.

He was head of programmes during the creation of S4C.

BBC Wales' output at the time included some of the most enduring Welsh productions, including the feature film Grand Slam and performers such as Max Boyce.

'Terrific ability'

In 1990 he left the BBC to join the Thomson Foundation.

Mr Price was a fellow of Aberystwyth University and was awarded the Commonwealth Association Medal for Services to International Public Broadcasting in 2006.

BBC Cymru Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies said: "Gareth's passion for public service broadcasting was crystal clear to everyone who knew him.

"And when he left the BBC to become director of the Thomson Foundation, he helped countries across Eastern Europe to develop independent news services following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Wherever he worked, it was the people that always mattered most to Gareth.

"He had a terrific ability to identify and support new talent, and a generosity that made a difference to so many people finding their way in the industry.

"At such a difficult time, our thoughts right now are with Mari and the family - to whom we extend our sincere condolences."