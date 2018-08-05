Image caption Police officers have put a cordon around the house in Long Row in New Tredegar

A man has died in suspicious circumstances in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police said officers discovered a man's body at a flat in Long Row in the Elliots Town area of New Tredegar at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.

A forensics team is investigating the cause of death and a post mortem is being carried out. The police are also trying to formally identify the man.

"We are currently treating the death as suspicious," said a Gwent Police statement.