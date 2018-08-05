Three die after car and lorry collide in Cardiff
- 5 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the incident happened southbound on Southern Way in the Llanedeyrn area of the city at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.
One of the main roads into Cardiff - the A4232 between Newport Road and the A48 Eastern Avenue - is closed in both directions as officers investigate the cause of the collision.
Police have warned the road will remain shut for most of Sunday morning.
Southern Way nr Newport Road closed both directions due to serious road traffic collision. Likely shut until mid morning. Thank you for your patience. Inc 236 pic.twitter.com/cMi7HSLWve— SWP_Roads (@SWP_Roads) August 5, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SWP_Roads