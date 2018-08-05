Wales

Three die after car and lorry collide in Cardiff

  • 5 August 2018
Three people have died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the incident happened southbound on Southern Way in the Llanedeyrn area of the city at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

One of the main roads into Cardiff - the A4232 between Newport Road and the A48 Eastern Avenue - is closed in both directions as officers investigate the cause of the collision.

Police have warned the road will remain shut for most of Sunday morning.

