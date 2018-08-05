Image copyright Google Image caption Southern Road in eastern is expected to remain closed until midday

Three people have died in a crash between a car and a lorry in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the incident happened southbound on Southern Way in the Llanedeyrn area of the city at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.

One of the main roads into Cardiff - the A4232 between Newport Road and the A48 Eastern Avenue - is closed in both directions as officers investigate the cause of the collision.

Police have warned the road will remain shut for most of Sunday morning.