Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old boy who has died days after getting into difficulty in the sea off the coast of Gwynedd.

He has been named locally as Blake Ward in the West Midlands, where he is from.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were airlifted after getting into difficulty off Tywyn North beach just before 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

One person described Mr Ward as a "beautiful, brave, kind hearted, clever boy" on social media.

Mr Ward was taken to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool after the incident.

The three teenagers were at the beach with their family when they got into difficulty in the sea. Another of the youngsters was pulled from the water by people on the beach.

Gwynedd council said a member of its maritime service was on duty at Tywyn and called the emergency services when they noticed the three were in trouble.

More than 100 people, including supporters, athletes and organisers of the Caderman Triathlon, observed a minute's silence before the race started on Tywyn beach on Saturday.