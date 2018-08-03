Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dorothy Bowater had nine grandchildren

The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car in Conwy county has thanked the emergency services who tried to save her.

Dorothy Bowater was struck in Dundonald Avenue, Abergele, on Thursday at about 18:00 BST.

The 71-year-old grandmother-of-nine, who is originally from Walsall, West Midlands, was airlifted to hospital but did not survive her injuries.

In a statement, her four children told her to "party with the angels".