Dorothy Bowater's family thank crews after fatal crash
- 3 August 2018
The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car in Conwy county has thanked the emergency services who tried to save her.
Dorothy Bowater was struck in Dundonald Avenue, Abergele, on Thursday at about 18:00 BST.
The 71-year-old grandmother-of-nine, who is originally from Walsall, West Midlands, was airlifted to hospital but did not survive her injuries.
In a statement, her four children told her to "party with the angels".