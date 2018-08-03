Cyprus hit-and-run: Robert Birch murder accused in court
A man charged with the murder of a Welsh holidaymaker in Cyprus has appeared in court.
Robert Birch, who was 39 and known as Charlie, from Welshpool, Powys, died after being hit by a car in Paphos in the early hours of 24 June.
The 35-year-old defendant, who has been charged pre-meditated murder, is set to enter a plea next month.
A 23-year-old woman who had also been arrested has been released without charge.
Builder Mr Birch was on the holiday island with family - including his two daughters - when he was involved in a suspected "deliberate" hit-and-run in the street.
A 32-year-old British man was also taken to hospital after the incident.
Police later found a blue car in the sea at Agios Georgios in Pegeia.
On Friday, a court in Paphos was told that the defendant was not yet ready to enter a plea.
Defence solicitors Savvas Matsas and Ioanna Neofytou told the court there was still outstanding issues in the case - such as CCTV footage and witness statements.
The defendant, who cannot be identified under Cypriot law, was remanded into custody.
He will reappear in court on 19 September.