Image copyright Porthcawl RNLI Image caption Both people were rescued before being brought back to shore by the lifeboat

Two people have been rescued off Newton Point, Porthcawl after their sailing dinghy capsized on Wednesday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 14:10 BST after reports that someone had been swept away in strong currents.

A coastguard rescue helicopter as well as coastguards in Porthcawl and Llantwit Major were also alerted to the mayday call.

Both people were rescued by an RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat and did not need further medical assistance.

The dinghy was recovered and towed back to shore with the help of another smaller lifeboat.