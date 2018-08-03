Image copyright NRW Image caption People who were seen collecting dead fish in nets have been warned not to eat them

About 1,000 fish are estimated to have died after slurry leaked from a lagoon at a farm in Pembrokeshire.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is investigating reports of pollution in Afon Marlais near Narberth.

Officers confirmed slurry was entering the river, with at least two miles of the waterway affected.

NRW said it was aware of people collecting dead fish in nets and advised they should not be eaten.

A farmer started emptying the lagoon on NRW advice on Thursday and the river is starting to run clearer.

Slurry removes oxygen from the water, killing fish and other river life such as water insects.

It is anticipated there will be no further pollution from this source.