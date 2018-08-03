Wales

One in hospital after motorbike crash near Cardiff

  • 3 August 2018
accident sign

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a motorbike near Cardiff.

Officers were called the the A48 Eastern Avenue Westbound just after 09:30 BST on Friday.

One of two lanes was closed from Llanederyn Interchange to the University Hospital of Wales to assist with the incident, causing traffic.

A spokesman for South Wales Police confirmed that a car and motorcycle were involved.

