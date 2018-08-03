Wales

Two charged after Carmarthen police stand-off

  • 3 August 2018
Police at the scene in Carmarthen
Image caption Police closed several streets in central Carmarthen because of the incident on Wednesday

Two people have been charged after armed police were called to a disturbance which saw 30 homes evacuated in Carmarthen.

A 24-year-old man appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court and denied possessing an imitation firearm and affray in connection with the Water Street incident.

A 35-year-old woman also denied affray and intimidating a witness.

They will next appear before Swansea Crown Court on September 3.

