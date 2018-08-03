Image copyright Emma Howe Image caption The fire has been burning since early July

People are being urged to stay off a mountain in Denbighshire where a grassfire has been burning for more than three weeks.

The blaze started on Llantysilio Mountain 23 days ago and has continued despite recent rain.

One crew from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has remained in the area, where gorse and underground peat continue to burn.

The A542 Horseshoe Pass has reopened, but traffic lights are in place.

The fire service is distributing posters to people to tell them to stay away.

Last weekend, cafe owner Simon Clemence was told to leave his business behind because of the smoke, saying: "Never in 35 years have we experienced anything like this."

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said it could take "decades" for the land to recover.

The area is designated a site of special scientific interest, and an important habitat for rare species of bird such as the black grouse.