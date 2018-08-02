A pensioner was seriously assaulted in Rhondda, sparking a police appeal to find a suspect.

Officers want to speak with Luke Lewis, 27, in connection with the assault which left a 74-year-old man in hospital.

The victim was found at his home in John Street, Pentre, on Wednesday morning with serious facial injuries, bruising and broken bones.

Police said Mr Lewis was local to the area, but is thought to be in Aberdare.

Det Insp Arabella Rees said: "This individual is wanted in connection with a serious offence which left an elderly man needing hospital treatment for what are severe injuries.

"I will remind friends and associates of Luke Lewis that harbouring a wanted suspect is also a serious offence."