A Gulf War veteran is set to be the next Chief Constable of North Wales.

Carl Foulkes, the Deputy Chief Constable of Merseyside could be the replacement for Mark Polin, who retired last week after nine years in the role.

The 47-year-old, who served in the Royal Navy, has been put forward by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by North Wales Police and Crime Panel on September 10.

Mr Foulkes, from Caergwrle near Wrexham, is married with a teenage son.

A fan of running, walking and cycling, he represented Great Britain in 2012 at the World Duathlon Championships in France.