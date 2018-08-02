Image copyright Getty Images

A homecoming celebration for Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will take place in Cardiff next week, the cycling star has announced.

The Team Sky rider told followers on Twitter to pencil Thursday, 9 August in their diaries for the special event.

The 32-year-old, who went to the same Cardiff school as Gareth Bale and Sam Warburton, had said he was looking forward to coming home to Wales.

"I've been blown away by the support I've received," added Thomas.

"I can't believe Wales is going to be hosting a homecoming celebration for me! It's an incredible honour and a day I am so looking forward to.

"I hope to see as many of you as possible there next Thursday!" added the first Welshman to win the prestigious title.

First Minister Carwyn Jones had hailed Thomas' win as "the greatest individual performance by a Welsh sports star".

Mr Jones full details of the event would be made public "very soon".

"Wales can't wait to welcome Geraint home & show him just how proud we are of his amazing success!" tweeted Mr Jones.

The Wales football team were given a heroes' welcome in Cardiff following their European Championship semi-final heroics in 2016.

Special events on the steps of the Senedd have also been held in honour of the Welsh rugby team's 2012 Six Nations win and for Welsh athletes who took part in the 2012 and 2008 Olympic and Paralympic games.