Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Abigail Hanford was jailed for three years and eight months

A bogus carer who stole money from a 94-year old's home has been described as committing a "cruel, cold-hearted crime".

Police officers said Abigail Hanford gained access to her victim's home in Bridgend by pretending to be her carer.

The 28-year old, from Bridgend, went through the woman's possessions and left with cash and a bank card.

She admitted burglary and fraud at Newport Crown Court and was jailed for three years and eight months.

Det Sgt Gruff Davies, from South Wales Police, said."This was a cruel, cold-hearted crime committed by a duplicitous individual who preyed on her victim in the place she should feel safest - her own home.

"We welcome today's guilty pleas and sentencing and hope this will provide some closure to the victim and her family after such an upsetting episode.

"I want to pay tribute to their incredible bravery during what must have been a terrible experience."