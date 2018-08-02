Image caption Pizzas, pasties, burgers, alcohol, spa sessions, tickets and a cuddly toy were among the gifts offered

Pizza, pasties and chiropody treatments were among the gifts offered to South Wales Police officers last year.

Forces publish a register of gifts and hospitality offered by members of the public each year and whether they were accepted or declined.

Other offers included an invite to an opera, Wales rugby tickets and a trip to the Tower of London after one officer collaborated with the FBI.

The service said the gifts reflected public "appreciation" of police staff.

Other items offered included a McDonald's meal, flowers, chocolates, wine, whiskey, port, books, ties, CDs, cupcakes and teddy bears.

There were also invitations to various conferences and charity events and offers of gift vouchers and a Queensland Police hat.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: "The generosity shown by the members of the community in South Wales often reflects an appreciation for the dedication of our officers and staff to keeping South Wales safe."

"Impartiality, integrity, transparency and honesty are core values of our organisation, and maintaining a gifts and hospitality register helps to ensure those values are applied."