Image copyright Neil Milkins Image caption Freda Burnell and Florrie Little were killed in 1921 by Harold Jones

Shirley Swift never heard her family discuss the tragic story about the child whose picture was given pride of place at her grandmother's house.

It was only decades later she read about the murder of two girls in a Welsh town and then she remembered she had seen one of their photos before.

Her aunt, Freda Burnell, was eight when she was killed by Harold Jones, 15, in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, in February 1921, along with Florrie Little, 11.

Their graves have just been restored.

"Freda was sent on an errand by her father to buy some food for the chickens and she never returned," said Mrs Swift, who will attend a special memorial and rededication service in Abertillery on Saturday.

Mrs Swift, from Hawarden, Flintshire, said she does not know why neither her mother or grandmother ever mentioned Freda, even though her photograph was on her grandmother's fireplace.

Her family were from Devon but she knew her grandparents had relocated temporarily to Abertillery.

But she finally learnt about the murders in a book written by local author Neil Milkins after she was told about its publication by her sister in 2011.

Image caption Shirley Swift said she wanted to ensure her family remembered Freda

"It was never mentioned by my mother or my grandmother. Freda was murdered when my mother was five and Freda was eight and a half," she said.

"Fast forward to 2011 when I was first told about the book and [then] I realised that it was my mother's sister."

Freda went missing on 5 February and was found dead the next morning in an alley.

Image copyright Neil Milkins Image caption Mrs Swift realised the family connection when she saw Freda's photo in the book about her murder

Image copyright Mirrorpix/Alamy Image caption Harold Jones had worked in a local shop

Image copyright Mirrorpix/Alamy Image caption Jones was acquitted of Freda's murder but later admitted killing her

Shop worker Jones was arrested the following week and charged with murder but he denied the charges and was acquitted at his trial on 21 June.

Just 17 days later, he went on to murder Florrie, his neighbour, at his home where he concealed her body in the attic.

He was arrested and went on to admit both murders and was jailed. He was eventually released on parole in 1941. He died in 1971.

Mrs Swift has been keen for her aunt to be remembered within her family since finding out about her story.

"It is only one generation from me and I feel I should keep her name in people's minds and my family's mind," she said.

Last year, a campaign was set up to fund the restoration of the girls' graves.

And on Saturday they will be rededicated with a memorial service officiated by Mr Milkins, the author of the book, Every Mother's Nightmare, Abertillery in Mourning.

He helped coordinate the restoration appeal with trustees Gill Clark and Julie Holt, raising £4,000 locally, much like the appeal to pay for the girls' funerals following their deaths.

Image copyright Neil Milkins Image caption Florrie and Freda's graves in 2017

Mr Milkins explained that thousands of people attended the funerals as the community was so shocked by their deaths.

But, over time, the graves had become a "terrible mess" which prompted him to take action, especially as he was taking family descendants to Brynithel Cemetery to see them, many for the first time.

Mrs Swift became the custodian of Freda's grave as it had been in her late grandparents' names, and that allowed fourth generation stonemason Dan Edwards to start restoring it.

His great grandfather had created Florrie's original headstone.

Mrs Swift said she expected Saturday to be an emotional day.

"The first funeral and the gravestones were paid for by contributions from the town of Abertillery and it's the same way now for the restoration being paid for by donations, for which I'm very thankful," she said.

The memorial service takes place at The Metropole theatre in Abertillery on Saturday at 14:00 BST followed by a ceremony at the cemetery.