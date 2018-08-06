Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tourists at BikePark Wales are staying over

The boss of telecoms giant EE said its Merthyr Tydfil contact centre is a "big part" of his plans for the future.

The office, first set up 17 years ago, employs 920 people and rising demands for more localised customer service are expected to strengthen its position.

Small private and tourist enterprises are also helping to change Merthyr's negative image as a jobs black spot.

Regeneration chiefs say it is not just money but putting pride back into the town and helping small businesses grow.

Work on improving the look of the town centre and the £8m revamp of its Victorian town hall as a creative hub have all played a part.

The local authority runs a scheme called Meanwhile to help small independent businesses develop.

Through the programme, Jol's restaurant was able to move into empty premises rent free for the first six months while it built up customers. It stayed on and three years later it is thriving.

Image caption Jol's restaurant in Merthyr (left) is part of a revamped town centre, as well as the Redhouse creative hub

Alyn Owen, head of regeneration at Merthyr Council, said: "Sometimes when people feel they've been let down for years and years it takes that long for an actual belief that things are changing - and we've actually got over that tipping point."

He said belief in the town was "absolutely essential".

"You can throw as much money as you want at something but unless people can see the direct community and economic benefit to them, and feel it, then that's where regeneration is unsustainable."

Mr Owen added: "The people in Merthyr have always been very proud but what's been missing is a genuine belief that people care about the town and that it's important enough to receive massive, large scale investment and that local people are going to benefit from it."

But towns like Merthyr also need the big employers - even though it was dominated for six decades by its Hoover washing machine plant and its closure in 2009 was devastating.

Telecom firm EE is one of the biggest employers. Its contact centre employs 920 people and it is planning to grow.

Image caption Marc Allera, chief executive of EE, said its presence is for the long term

Chief executive Marc Allera, on a visit to the Merthyr operation, said he was looking for people who are adaptable and able to learn more digital skills in a demanding market, as devices get more complex.

He said the trend was to offer a more personal, specialist and local service - including high streets shops as well as help over the phone.

"We've been here 17 years and Merthyr is a big part of my plans for the long term," he said.

"The people here continue to do great work and raise the bar in terms of service - they are enthusiastic and passionate people."

Some economic statistics suggest Merthyr - Wales' smallest council area - is hitting above its weight along the heads of the Valleys.

It has an employment rate of 74% - now higher than the Welsh average (72.7%).

It has also seen a steady rise in people working for private companies over the last 12 years, with the picture more volatile elsewhere.