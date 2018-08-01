Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Adrian Stock was the treasurer, trustee and president of his local rotary club

A car enthusiast was killed after his own classic Triumph Herald rolled down his driveway and trapped him underneath, an inquest heard.

Adrian Stock, 75, suffered crush injuries and had a heart attack, died 10 days after the accident outside his home in Brecon, Powys.

Mr Stock's family said he "had loved life and people" and regularly raised money for charity.

Coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

The inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court was told Mr Stock, who was well known for his love of vintage vehicles, often worked on his treasured 1951 car.

'Always ready to help'

Mr Stock would regularly tinker with the vintage vehicle at his home, the court was told.

On 4 April, the retired engineer, who was treasurer, trustee and president of his local rotary club, was trapped underneath the car which had rolled on top of him and crushed him.

The hearing was told there were no witnesses to the incident and no mechanical defects were later found on the car.

Mr Stock, who had a background of severe heart disease, was airlifted to hospital and later had a heart attack.

Recording his conclusion, the coroner said: "It's more likely than not that his death was brought about by injuries he sustained as a result of the accident."

In a statement, Mr Stock's partner Sharon Gunde said he was always "ready to help a friend or neighbour or fellow classic car owner".