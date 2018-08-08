Wales

Your Pictures in Wales: 1-7 August 2018

  • 8 August 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers captured spectacular sunsets and dazzling firework displays.

Image caption A double rainbow shines over Conwy marina, which was captured by Frank Maher
Image caption A heavenly sunset scene in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, was captured by Cai Pughsley
Image caption Anyone still doing a rain dance? The Pontsticill Reservoir in Powys is still looking a bit dry, even in the overcast weather
Image caption Tenby Harbour looking stunning in Simon Green's picture
Image caption A sheep relaxes on the Horseshoe Pass in Denbighshire, taken by Emma Howe
Image caption Portmeirion is just beautiful as Peter Arch's picture shows
Image caption Mark Adams snapped this picture of his wife and friends taking a dip in the River Wye over the weekend
Image caption Watch your chips: Mike Daniels spotted this seagull on the hunt for dinner at Broad Haven North beach, Pembrokeshire
Image caption Janet Jenkins snapped this picture at Llanddwyn Island, Anglesey
Image caption This sunrise over Amroth beach in Pembrokeshire was captured by Mark Tugwell
Image caption Fireworks light up the sky at the recent Tenby Spectacular event, taken by Mathew Browne
Image caption Cows enjoy a day at the beach down at Three Cliffs Bay on Gower

