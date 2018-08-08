A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers captured spectacular sunsets and dazzling firework displays.

Image copyright Frank Maher Image caption A double rainbow shines over Conwy marina, which was captured by Frank Maher

Image copyright Cai Pughsley Image caption A heavenly sunset scene in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, was captured by Cai Pughsley

Image copyright Merryl Muldoon Image caption Anyone still doing a rain dance? The Pontsticill Reservoir in Powys is still looking a bit dry, even in the overcast weather

Image copyright Simon Green Image caption Tenby Harbour looking stunning in Simon Green's picture

Image copyright Emma Howe Image caption A sheep relaxes on the Horseshoe Pass in Denbighshire, taken by Emma Howe

Image copyright Peter Arch Image caption Portmeirion is just beautiful as Peter Arch's picture shows

Image copyright Mark Adams Image caption Mark Adams snapped this picture of his wife and friends taking a dip in the River Wye over the weekend

Image copyright Mike Daniels Image caption Watch your chips: Mike Daniels spotted this seagull on the hunt for dinner at Broad Haven North beach, Pembrokeshire

Image copyright Janet Jenkins Image caption Janet Jenkins snapped this picture at Llanddwyn Island, Anglesey

Image copyright Mark Tugwell Image caption This sunrise over Amroth beach in Pembrokeshire was captured by Mark Tugwell

Image copyright Mathew Browne Image caption Fireworks light up the sky at the recent Tenby Spectacular event, taken by Mathew Browne

Image copyright Jonathan Howells Image caption Cows enjoy a day at the beach down at Three Cliffs Bay on Gower

