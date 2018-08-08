Your Pictures in Wales: 1-7 August 2018
- 8 August 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales as this week's photographers captured spectacular sunsets and dazzling firework displays.
Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.