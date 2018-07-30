Image copyright AFP Image caption Thomas made sure he had a Welsh flag on the winner's podium

Politicians and city leaders say talks are under way about how to officially celebrate Geraint Thomas's historic Tour de France win.

The Cardiff rider became the first Welshman to win the race when he crossed the finish line in Paris on Sunday.

He carried a large Welsh flag onto the podium as he was crowned champion.

"I've got to pinch myself, it's going to take a while to set in," said the 32-year-old.

The cyclist is expected to fly into the UK later on Monday - but it is not yet known when he will be back in Wales.

His mother, Hilary, said: "I don't think he really understands what he has just done and he doesn't understand that the whole of Wales is behind him either.

"When he does come back home to Cardiff he is going to be shocked by what he has just happened."

First Minister Carwyn Jones said he would like an official celebration and talks would be held with Senedd officials about how, where and when it could take place.

"I would certainly like to do it. I think it is one of the standout sporting achievements in Welsh history," he said.

"I think it is important that we think about what we can do to say thanks to Geraint for what he has done for Wales."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Cardiff Castle has been decked out with banners congratulating Thomas

Cardiff council said it was also holding talks about marking a homecoming.

"Cardiff is extremely proud of Geraint's achievement and this landmark victory for Welsh sport," said a spokesman for the council.

"The city will be keen to celebrate Geraint's home-coming and discussions for this will take place with Geraint and Welsh cycling early next week."

To mark his achievement, hundreds of cyclists, many in yellow, took part in a bike ride to Cardiff Castle from the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Sunday.

And the Welsh flags were out along the Tour finish line in the centre of Paris.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thomas's wife Sara was at the finish line to greet him in Paris

Speaking after becoming the third Briton in the tour's history to ride into Paris in the leader's yellow jersey, Thomas said he was still in shock.

He said he was looking forward to "getting back and celebrating with everyone" - but at the same time "looking forward to a bit of normality as well" with his wife Sara.

"Watching breakfast TV in bed with a coffee, and just having some toast on the sofa with Sara, just simple things," he said.

"But, then you know, just realising I've won the tour is just crazy."

BBC Wales reporter Cemlyn Davies, speaking from the Champs-Élysées, said: "What struck me was how many Welsh people have come out especially for this...to witness this piece of Welsh sporting history."

Skip Twitter post by @bikeshedwales .@GeraintThomas86 received a gold post box in Cardiff for an Olympic gold medal. . .We would like to propose a yellow post box in his home town to celebrate what would be a wonderful victory. . .comments please? pic.twitter.com/KZtYexaShk — Bike Shed Wales (@bikeshedwales) July 27, 2018 Report

And back in Cardiff, a city cycle shop is calling for a yellow postbox to honour Thomas's return.