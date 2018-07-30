Wales

In pictures: Wales glows yellow for Geraint Thomas

  • 30 July 2018

Across Wales, buildings including castles and the national library have been lit up in yellow to honour Welshman Geraint Thomas winning the Tour de France.

Image caption Yellow lights illuminate one of Wales' most famous castles, Harlech Castle, Gwynedd
Image caption The magnificent Caerphilly Castle showered in a warm glow
Image caption The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth saluted Thomas's success
Image caption A beautiful Conwy Castle bathed in yellow
Image caption The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff tweeted 'huge congratulations' for Thomas, and illuminated its inscription in yellow
Image caption Kidwelly Castle, Carmarthenshire, stands out against the night sky

