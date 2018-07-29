Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Met Office said Sunday's forecast was a "stark contrast" to weeks of hot weather

Wales is getting a "taste of autumn" as strong winds and heavy rain bring an end to weeks of sunshine.

A yellow weather warning for south and west Wales was issued by the Met Office until 15:00 BST on Sunday.

As much as 60mm to 80mm (2-3in) of rain could fall in parts of the Brecon Beacons, with winds of up to 50mph (80km/h) forecast in coastal areas.

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said warmer, drier weather will make a return later in the week.

Campers have been warned tents could be damaged by the winds and motorists have been told to expect delays due to the potential for flooding and spray.

The warning comes after weeks of hot weather, with firefighters continuing to battle wildfires.

Earlier this month temperatures reached 32.6C (90.68F) in Porthmadog.

The Met Office said the "stark contrast" on Sunday could "increase the chance of impacts" on roads, coastal communities, structures and power services.