Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Father and son went out on the beat in Rhyl for the chief constable's last shift

A retiring a chief constable has made his last arrest - alongside his PC son.

North Wales Police boss Mark Polin spent his last shift on the beat in Rhyl with son PC James Polin, arresting someone on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

The force tweeted about the arrest they made, adding: "And yes, true to his word, he got the kebabs in."

It follows ex-South Wales Police chief constable Peter Vaughan who spent his last shift with his son in December.

Mr Vaughan patrolled the streets of Ely in Cardiff with Sgt Scott Vaughan.

Following Thursday's shift in Rhyl, Denbighshire, North Wales Police wished the chief constable good luck after stepping down.

Skip Twitter post by @NWPolice Chief Constable Mark Polin did his last ever shift last night with Rota 1 Response in #Rhyl partnered with his son, PC James Polin. A busy night with the Chief getting involved with a criminal damage arrest. And yes true to his word, he got the kebabs in! #GoodLuckSir pic.twitter.com/WYKfxHK6mI — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) July 27, 2018 Report

Mr Polin, who has been chief constable since 2009, started his career in the police service in 1983, working for the City of London Police.