North Wales Police boss makes last arrest with son
A retiring a chief constable has made his last arrest - alongside his PC son.
North Wales Police boss Mark Polin spent his last shift on the beat in Rhyl with son PC James Polin, arresting someone on suspicion of causing criminal damage.
The force tweeted about the arrest they made, adding: "And yes, true to his word, he got the kebabs in."
It follows ex-South Wales Police chief constable Peter Vaughan who spent his last shift with his son in December.
Mr Vaughan patrolled the streets of Ely in Cardiff with Sgt Scott Vaughan.
Following Thursday's shift in Rhyl, Denbighshire, North Wales Police wished the chief constable good luck after stepping down.
Mr Polin, who has been chief constable since 2009, started his career in the police service in 1983, working for the City of London Police.