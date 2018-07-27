Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Met Office said Sunday's forecast was a "stark contrast" to weeks of hot weather

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit parts of Wales on Sunday, bringing an end to weeks of glorious sunshine.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for south and west Wales by the Met Office from 03:00 BST to 15:00.

As much as 60mm to 80mm of rain could fall in parts of the Brecon Beacons, with winds of up to 50mph forecast in coastal areas.

Roads could be flooded and power cuts could happen as the bad weather hits, the Met Office added.

Campers have been warned tents could be damaged by the winds and motorists have been told to expect delays due to the potential for flooding and spray.

The warning comes after weeks of hot weather, with temperatures predicted to reach 28C (82.4F) in parts of Wales on Friday and firefighters continuing to battle wildfires.

Earlier this month temperatures reached 32.6C (90.68F) in Porthmadog.

The Met Office said the "stark contrast" on Sunday could "increase the chance of impacts" on roads, coastal communities, structures and power services.