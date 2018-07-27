Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fire service said two hectares at Garngorch were "well alight"

People are being urged to be vigilant of fires being started deliberately as many continue to burn across Wales.

Crews have been battling blazes across the country, with the biggest on Twmbarlwm mountain, Caerphilly, still burning two weeks after it began.

Police have issued a dispersal order in the area after firefighters were subjected to anti-social behaviour.

The fires are also causing a "strain on water resources" say South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Water.

Crews and a helicopter battled the first fire on Twmbarlwm mountain for five days

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has eight engines currently tackling grass fires, and has also brought in a helicopter to draw extra water in the effort.

Drones will also be implemented to monitor suspicious activity.

The crew have been battling the blaze on Twmbarlwm mountain, where 250 hectares of land has already been affected.

Police believe the first blaze was started deliberately.

Natural Resources Wales say any wildlife in the area "will most likely have been killed", and populations of some species and plants may take years to recover.

Michael Rossiter saw the smoke twister just before going in to land at the Black Mountains Gliding club

On Thursday, the service thanked residents of Cwmcarn and Risca after providing crews with food while on the mountain.

Volunteers from a group called the South Wales Community Mountain Rangers have also been chipping in, making four deliveries of water and snacks to firefighters at various sites.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Richard Prendergast said: "We appreciate all of the support we have had from partner agencies and our communities.

"I am really proud of how hard our crews have worked over the past several weeks to deal with this range of challenging incidents."

Elsewhere, heat from the bracken fires on Mynydd Troed generated a "smoke twister" that could be seen on Wednesday above the Black Mountains in south-east Wales.

The fire at Llantysilio can be seen from the A55 Horseshoe Pass near Llangollen

Five firefighters also remained at Llantysilio mountain near Llangollen in Denbighshire on Thursday.

Drinking water supplies may be affected as Welsh Water supports the fire services across Wales to put out grass fires, supplying them with about a million litres of water a week through tankers.

Welsh Water has already asked customers to use water efficiently to help maintain supplies and protect the environment.

Managing director of Welsh Water, Peter Perry, said: "As well as the significant burden on resources of the emergency services, tackling these fires is diverting valuable drinking water supplies at a time when we're experiencing some of the hottest weather on record.

"Deliberate fires undermine the great efforts customers go to use their water efficiently."